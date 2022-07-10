Schools across Texas and the U.S. are having difficulty hiring teachers. It’s been an issue for years and it’s slowly getting worse.
School boards are trying pay increases — a good first step — but it’s not solving the problem.
One local school district is losing teachers this year because they were promised a raise that changed into a year-end bonus after budget shortfalls, and it is not guaranteed for future years. Another local district recently increased the starting pay for teachers; as a result, it’s getting more attention from prospective applicants interest in open positions.
The COVID-19 pandemic also complicated the process. Teachers were put in situations where overnight they had to figure out how to do distance learning, and then they were expected to put their lives on the line while the pandemic was still widespread by teaching in person. This accelerated a growing problem of overwork, low pay and lack of support.
More pay doesn’t make disruptive kids suddenly act better in class. More pay doesn’t allow teachers to incentivize good behavior or reward students for hard work. It also doesn’t make up for having to pass students who don’t turn in any work because failing kids reflect badly on the school.
Parents are insisting on controlling curriculum, while the teacher is just trying to teach the state standards. If administration gets involved, they nearly always side with the parent, even when the parent is being unreasonable. Some governments are working to appease some parents by banning certain books that show other points of view, possibly depriving children the chance to learn empathy for other people and perspectives. Instead, teachers get accused of forcing their beliefs onto them.
Let me assure you: if teachers could sway students that much, the students would be turning in work and not talking out of turn.
Teachers are not trusted to choose appropriate books, but they are expected to put their lives on the line and protect kids in active shooter situations. There is even discussion of trusting teachers with guns. Why can’t people trust teachers to choose appropriate books, but they would trust teachers to be armed in classrooms?
Then there are parents who will not get involved, even if a teacher begs. They believe that what happens at school is the teachers’ responsibility, and so they are uncooperative at parent-teacher conferences and other meetings. They see their children as perfect angels who can do no wrong, and so they refuse to support discipline and think the teachers are out to get their precious child.
All this isn’t even getting into how the pandemic was handled, with teachers being expected to risk their lives by going back to in-person teaching early and being expected to do thrice the work to accommodate students in the classroom, students online watching live and students online who would watch later. If you want to know more, look up Bored Teachers, The Sarcastic Classroom or any of the other teacher social media offerings, which, include some stories that are hard to believe unless you have worked as a teacher.
Talk to teachers. Chances are that they have stories of kids misbehaving, administrations that don’t have their backs and places unrealistic expectations on them and parents who were certain they knew more.
Yes, more pay helps. Teachers certainly do not get paid enough. That being said, when teachers say they need more support, they don’t just mean financially.
They need support from parents in disciplining and teaching kids. They need support from administration. They need government support. They need to be treated like professionals.
Teachers know what they are doing. They need genuine support … and a pay raise wouldn’t hurt either.
