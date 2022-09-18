Gainesville Area Visual Arts (GAVA) is hosting its annual fall art exhibition this upcoming week at the Santa Fe Depot Museum in downtown Gainesville.
“We have had 75 artists submit and we have 187 entries,” said GAVA President Joe Conner. “And it is not just GAVA members: there’s people from Oklahoma; there’s people from Carrollton, Plano, Frisco. We draw lots of people.”
Artists of all skill levels are presenting work in this year’s show.
“We have some professional artists, but I think the majority of people who enter the show studied art then took a break to focus on another career, or they just recently started creating art,” said Conner. “I’ve been working with GISD and the high school, and Mr. (DesMontes) Stewart was so supportive of getting the kids to enter, and they paid the entry fees for all of their students.”
This year’s theme is Beautiful Things.
“We have a guest judge for our awards,” said Conner. “This year, her name is Barbara Mason… and she’ll be here on Saturday and will pick awards first, second, and third in four categories: traditional art, contemporary art, three-dimensional, and photography/digital art.
“We also have business awards,” Conner continued. “We started doing that about five years ago. All our business awards someone comes in from the business and judges the show. There’s Lee Russell with Edward Jones who gives our Grand Prix award, Jim Goldsworthy State Farm is doing our Best in Show award, and T-Mobile, who is new this year, is doing our theme award. We have a bunch of other really awesome businesses giving awards.”
There are 14 businesses total that will be presenting awards, as well as a People’s Choice Award that people can vote for online.
One special award is the “Breaking the Mold Deaver Art Award” created in honor of Sylvia and Earl Deaver who helped found GAVA. Their daughters Vera and Danea and their granddaughter Jasmine will select the recipient of this award.
The show’s opening reception and awards presentation is Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the show will continue through Sept. 25. Weekdays the show will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on weekends the show will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“For our opening reception and awards, Barbara, our judge, will be here, and she’ll present the GAVA awards, and then whichever businesses can will present their awards,” said Conner. “There will be food from Batters Up… and then we will have libations.”
There is no admission fee for the opening event or the other days, but there is a raffle people can participate in for one of four pieces of art by GAVA members. Tickets are one for five dollars or three for ten dollars, and tickets can go toward whichever one of the four pieces the person wants to win. The winners will be announced Sept. 25, and all ticket sales benefit GAVA to help it do more programming.
