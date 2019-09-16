The Cooke County AgriLife Extension ag committee will host its annual Fall Beef Cattle Management Program from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Cooke County Fairgrounds.
Speakers will include Ron Gill, Hugh Aljoe, Eddie Funderburg and Kevin Derzapf addressing topics relevant to cattle producers, Ag Agent Marty Morgan said in a press release.
Gill, a beef cattle specialist from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, will discuss “The art of marketing calves.” Derzapf, a grazing lands specialist, will discuss range/pasture management using grazing, fire, fertilizer and herbicides. Funderburg of the Noble Research Institute will discuss managing native and improved grazing pastures with herbicides. Aljoe, also from the institute, will cover managing cool season pastures. Finally, Morgan will explain strategies for weaning calves and culling cows.
Cost is $25 and includes a New York Strip steak lunch and three continuing education units.
RSVPs are requested by Sept. 30 by calling the extension office at 940-668-5412, emailing Morgan at marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu or visiting cooke.agrilife.org — click on Fall Beef Cattle Management and scroll down to register.
Check-in at the event is from 7:30-8 a.m. and payment may be made at that time if not done in advance through the extension office. Coffee and donuts will be served during check-in.
The fairgrounds are at 1901 Justice Center Blvd.
Proceeds from the program help fund multiple $500 youth ag scholarships for qualified applicants who attend college to pursue agriculture.
