What began with a grill from Walmart and a Fry Daddy fryer set up in a front yard has grown to six locations in North Texas with more planned in the future.
Gone is the amateur grill and fryer. Best Burger Barn has set up shop in Gainesville at the corner of U.S. 82 and North Weaver Street.
Byron Rose is one of the two owners of Best Burger Barn. He was a trucker who got in the economic troubles of 2008. Rose set up his grill and fryer along the circular drive to his home in Egan and cooked on the weekend. The location “expanded” to a 10-foot by 12-foot metal barn on Rose’s property and later moved into a 4,000-square-foot building that seats 250 people.
Rose’s partner Rick Rambo joined him three years ago. Rambo is a nurse who also has a J.D. in law and a Ph.D. in sociology. Their company now has restaurants in Egan, Granbury, Denison and two in Anson in addition to the new location in Gainesville.
Rambo points out that their restaurant is not fast food. “We try to get your order to you in 10 to 15 minutes,” he said. “Everything is made fresh and prepared when it is ordered.”
The Best Burger Barn has a unique menu, offering elk and buffalo burgers that are a half-pound each. Their hamburgers are over a third of a pound. The owners are hoping to begin a delivery service in Gainesville around Aug. 10.
Rose and Rambo are extremely appreciative of the reception they have received in Gainesville and the quality of the staff they have.
“We try to run seven days a week, but we are only open here Monday through Saturday,” Rambo said. “We want to be open on Sunday to offer a meal after church but need to find more qualified staff before we can.”
Best Burger Barn is focused on suburban and rural locations. Rose said that has helped them grow and Rambo agreed.
“You won’t find us in a Fort Worth or Austin location,” Rambo said.
The reviews of Best Burger Barn average between four and a half to five stars. Rose said that the reviews come straight to their phone and they read every one. Rambo said their restaurant general managers have a wide span of control that helps their performance, too.
The pair claim their expansion locations are determined by their customers’ and vendors’ recommendations. Their goal is to find a location that allows them to offer their food at a competitive price by avoiding high-cost locations.
“Our customers tell us they are tired of driving long distances to get your burger, you should look at this site or that location,” Rambo explained.
Rambo pointed out that his and Rose’s families are involved in their business. Rambo’s young son, Josh Hanney, was auditing tickets during the Register’s interview with the owners.
