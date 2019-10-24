‘Better Leader’ award goes to Nichols

The board president at Abigail’s Arms Cooke County Family Crisis Center was recently named the Cooke County recipient of the Texoma Council of Government’s “Better Leader” award.
Leslie Nichols of Gainesville received one of TCOG’s highest honors at the organization’s annual dinner this month.
“Each year we set aside time during our annual event to give recognition to some remarkable individuals whose passion drives them to improve quality of life in our communities in meaningful ways,” TCOG Executive Director Eric M. Bridges said in a press release announcing the award. “Their selfless accomplishments and contributions are humbling and very deserving of this honor.”
Nichols, former director of the Gainesville Independent School District Education Foundation and a retired teacher, said she was humbled by the award.
“For me it has always been about kids,” she said.
During her tenure on the Abigail’s Arms board, she helped raise more than $2 million to build the crisis center’s family violence shelter debt-free, TCOG indicated in its release. The shelter celebrated its fifth anniversary of operation earlier this year, the Register previously reported.
Besides those efforts, Nichols has volunteered with the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County, according to TCOG. She is a member and former officer in the Gainesville Kiwanis Club, having been named the club’s Kiwanian of the Year in 2016, she said.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley, TCOG’s board president, congratulated Nichols and three other recipients of major TCOG volunteerism awards at the Oct. 16 dinner.
“We are fortunate to have countless volunteers that dedicate themselves to improving lives and strengthening our region,” Brinkley said in the release.
The Texoma Council of Governments is a voluntary association of the local governments in Cooke, Fannin and Grayson counties established in 1968. It aims to promote economy and efficiency in the coordinated planning and development of the tri-county region.
