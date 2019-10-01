A horde of grackles — some local, some migratory — perch themselves in the evenings on trees, parked cars and the building facade at Walmart, 1800 Lawrence St.
Lisa Bellows, chair of the science department at North Central Texas College, calls them “the cockroach of the bird family,” noting that they primarily scavenge for food and are considered urban invaders.
“I’m not an ornithologist, but I can tell you we have some resident population of grackles and there are others that migrate to it,” Bellow said. “They are eating everything that everybody drops at Walmart and they found a great place to get water and food.” The birds also avoid being run over by perching on various parking lot features like the trees or people’s parked cars.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension describes the common grackle as “omnivorous and opportunistic,” willing to eat anything from insects to vegetables and even young birds or eggs of smaller species.
It’s often seen in much of East and North Texas. The common grackle is Texas’s smallest species of grackle, but it’s larger than other blackbirds and stands out because of its yellow eyes and completely black plumage, its entry in AgriLife’s online “Texas Breeding Bird Atlas” indicates.
