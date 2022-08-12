In celebration of National Farmers Market Week, Blackout Betty will be performing at the Gainesville Farmers Market this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This correlates with the monthly farmer’s market event for August.
National Farmers Market week is celebrated annually the first full week in August, this year from Aug. 7-13. The U.S. Department of Agriculture proclaimed the first National Farmers Market week in 1999.
Then at sundown Saturday evening, the Farmers Market will have its monthly movie night. This month’s movie is “Cruella” and is sponsored by the Lil’ Leopards Learning Ladder.
