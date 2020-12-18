The season for giving is upon us and what better gift than the gift of life?
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, Gainesville Fire-Rescue and Gainesville Police Department are hosting a blood drive to benefit Carter BloodCare at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Center, 200 Santa Fe St.
“Blood needs are always critical around the holidays, and with COVID-19, the need is even greater,” said blood drive coordinator Tamara Grimes-Sieger. “We need your help.”
She said she hopes to collect 30 units of blood.
COVID-19 antibody testing will be available to all donors. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the pandemic coronavirus.
Blood donors must be 16 years of age or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. In addition, donors must present a current, government-issued photo ID. Sixteen-year-olds are required to have written parental consent.
As an added incentive, all donors giving between Dec. 13-Dec. 31 are entered in the “Spirit of Giving” drawing to win a new Chevrolet SUV, according to Grimes-Sieger. Donors during that same time frame will also receive a special thank you holiday food voucher while supplies last.
Grimes-Sieger said scheduling in advance is highly recommended. One can register online for Monday’s event at https://ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/120029.
Only donors are allowed on the Carter BloodCare bus parked in the front parking lot of the public safety center, organizers said. And, no children are allowed.
Carter BloodCare is observing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, organizers said.
