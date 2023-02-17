Gainesville High School will host a blood drive Wednesday, March 1, at the Gainesville Civic Center. The Carter BloodCare Bus will be at the center, 311 S. Weaver St., from noon to 6 p.m.
Sign up at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/137956. Call Brandi Dunn at 940-665-5528.
The bus will move to North Texas Medical Center and North Central Texas College Friday, March 3, to take donations between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. (11 a.m start at NCTC). Sign up at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/138151.
The bus will return to Gainesville Friday, March 17, to Advance America Gainesville, 1012 E. U.S. 82. It will accept donations between 1 and 5 p.m. Go to https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/138768 to sign up.
