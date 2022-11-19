Bluebird Shopping Services was October’s Business of the Month, as chosen by the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce. Bluebird provides a small business alternative to online grocery and retail shopping. Services include holiday lighting installers and event staging. Call 940-395-3084 for more information.
Bluebird honored by Gainesville Area Chamber
- Staff report
