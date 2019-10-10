Pilot Point’s 10th annual Bonnie and Clyde Days festival is coming this Saturday.
“This event is to commemorate and reenact the 1967 filming of the bank robbery scene in the movie ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ at the historical bank in Pilot Point,” a description for the event on its Facebook page indicated. “Pilot Point was even a known hangout of the real Bonnie and Clyde and the Barrow Gang.”
A free evening concert is planned at the end of the event until 6:30 p.m., according to a press release. All food vendors will remain open and wine and beer will be available.
The Soap Box Challenge begins at 1 p.m. along with family events and crafts. Reenactments will be around noon and again at 3 p.m. In the meantime, a car show will be happening along with a free kids zone.
“It’s something everyone looks forward to and each year it gets bigger and bigger,” Main Street Director Lenette Cox said. “Since we got rained out last year, we’re expecting a larger attendance.”
She estimated over 5,000 people attended the year before last.
Although it is the 10th anniversary, Cox said the event would be basically the same as previous years “because that’s the way people love it.”
The festival was rated as one of the top “50 Small Town Festivals To Make Your Fall in North Texas More Fun” in D-magazine this fall.
Bonnie and Clye Days runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Pilot Point town square.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.