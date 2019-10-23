A local women’s book club celebrated its 75th anniversary this month.
The Luncheon Book Club met Oct. 12 at Whaley United Methodist Church to hear from authors Carol and Doug Hutchison about their recent book, “Behind the Texas Badge,” which compiles first-hand accounts from more than 100 Texas law enforcement officers. Club president Laurie Sawyer introduced the authors after members had a dessert buffet.
The club was launched Jan. 28, 1944, when nine women met to organize in pursuit of their goal “to promote education and personal development.” They agreed to address one another by their first names to “promote a spirit of friendship,” according to historical information provided by current club member Amanda Neelley. Members who brought a guest paid a 60-cent fee to cover the guest’s luncheon expense. Chicken pie and homemade ice cream were served at the first meeting, at which Mrs. R.C. Browning reviewed “The Days of Ofelia.”
Original members of Luncheon Book Club included Connie Brazelton, Naomi Chapman, Thelma Cook, Allene Hurley, Naomi Johnson, Annie Leyer, Arlene Lemmerman, Midgett McLaughlin, Ethel Monroe, Dorothy Morgan, Berrain Tinsley and Dolly Wilson, according to the information Neelley provided.
