Peyton Henley’s first birthday is Saturday, Feb. 29, but she’s already talking and jumping around Leonard Park like a pro.
That’s because she’s actually turning 4 years old. She and an estimated 200,000 other Americans were born on Leap Day and see their birthday roll around just once every four years.
Peyton’s mother, Brittany Jones, said the girl arrived about a week before her due date.
“I think it’s kind of rare,” Jones said of having a Leap Day birthday. So far, she said, the family has celebrated Peyton’s birthday on March 1, but when the girl gets older, Jones will let her choose what day to celebrate on in non-leap years.
“Usually everyone’s confused, like, how does that work?” Jones noted. She’ll get double-takes occasionally when filling out her daughter’s birthday on a form, for example, and just this week was explaining leap year to her 6-year-old son.
“He was like, well that’s cool, baby sister,” she recalled.
The Gainesville family is heading to a skating rink Saturday to celebrate, Jones said.
First time with a grandkid
Tristan Roberts, a 23-year employee at Safran Seats US, has her 11th birthday Saturday — and it’ll be her first chance to celebrate with a grandchild.
“It’s always been kind of fun,” Roberts said of having a Feb. 29 birthday. “I think the older I’ve gotten, the ones I really don’t have, the years it doesn’t show up, I really don’t celebrate them, but when it does come around it’s a big deal to me.”
For her 10th birthday four years ago, she said her husband bought her a princess frog cake. “I guess because I’m a leap year baby, I like the frogs,” she explained. “I’ve always thought frogs are really cute.”
Her youngest sister gives her a birthday Barbie each leap year, Roberts said — “It ends up in the toy box and my nieces usually play with it, but it’s fun.” Her coworkers have also gotten her a cake in the past, one with “little ponies on it.” Since the number of birthdays makes her sound so young, the celebrations have “always been like a kiddie thing,” she said.
“I turned 6 the same time as my oldest,” Roberts recalled, and celebrated her ninth birthday around the same time her youngest was 9. “When they’re little, they’re like, uh, no, you’re old!”
But she enjoys the novelty. This weekend, she’ll be taking one of her grandchildren to Build-a-Bear to take advantage of a Leap Day special, she said. It’ll just be a family celebration this time: “I just want to spend time with my kids and granddaughter this time. Older and wiser, maybe.”
