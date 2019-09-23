Bowhead donates equipment to GPD

Gainesville police received a donation recently of about $1,500 worth of resources from Bowhead Cybersecurity Solutions and Services, the department announced.
Items Bowhead donated included batons, handcuff helpers and break-away subcaps, according to a press release issued jointly by GPD and Bowhead.
“As an Alaska Native Corporation, we honor the Iñupiat values in our business practices,” Terry Moore, senior vice president of UIC Government Services/Bowhead, said in the release. “Following the values of sharing (Aviktuaqatigiigñiq) and compassion (Nagliktuutiqagniq), we selected the Gainesville police team given their current budgetary constraints and equipment needs.”
April Carlquist, from Bowhead’s procurement team in Plano, presented the donation to GPD Chief Kevin Phillips on Thursday, Sept. 19. Phillips expressed his gratitude on behalf of the department.
“The Gainesville Police Department truly appreciates the additional resources that have been provided by Bowhead,” Phillips said. “Local governments in Texas are facing funding concerns due to recent changes by the Texas legislature. These donations will allow our department to reallocate funding to other areas.”
UIC Government Services LLC is a division of Ukpeagvik Iñupiat Corp., an Alaskan Native corporation. The LLC’s services include support for defense and civilian government agencies through the Bowhead family of companies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.