Boys baseball nixes summer 2020 season

Boys Baseball of Cooke County has officially canceled its summer season.
It initially canceled its season May 5, but with the recent announcement from Governor Greg Abbott that youth sports could return May 31, it held a public board meeting to determine if it was feasible to return to play.
After much deliberation, vice president Brad Mitchell and the rest of the board decided it wasn’t possible to play and follow the guidelines Abbott set out.
“Essentially we went through the checklist supplied by the governor and there were several sanitization requirements that we thought we could comply with, but then we got to the contact tracing requirements and we just simply don’t have a way to track that,” Mitchell said. “We don’t have enough manpower. We have a 12-person volunteer board and we have around 120 coaches, but in the end, they’re busy coaching.
“We would have to have a parent volunteer to clean the dugout between innings and after games. Then if anyone gets sick, we had to provide contact tracing to the county health department.”
If any person contracted the coronavirus, they would have to trace everyone that came in contact including players, parents, volunteers and umpires.
“That burden is so overwhelming that it’s what finally ended the discussion and we knew were weren’t able to comply with that,” Mitchell said. “The background on the decision was as the board evaluated the options and the parents contributed as well, it’s a painful decision. We were told that we couldn’t play and then we were told that we could reopen with certain stipulations, but it’s brutal. We all wanted to play.”
The last date the league could finish was by July 4, but once the coronavirus pandemic began to halt things, it became clear that was in jeopardy.
“We had a backup plan was to get the season played by the Fourth of July so we didn’t mess up vacations for parents or play in the hottest part of the summer, but then with the delay, we had to make a decision in May because it takes time to run a baseball season,” Mitchell said. “It’s going to take six to eight weeks. For us to be able to have a schedule and have a few weeks of practice, we had to make a decision.”
Mitchell said there were parents at the May 21 meeting that were disappointed at the cancellation, but they also acknowledged it would be impossible to play given how many guidelines would have to be followed.
“They were so hopeful that we could restart the season, but once they saw the guidelines with their own eyes, it became very obvious,” Mitchell said. “Initially, we believed we would be able to start playing ball in May. It was disappointing and frustrating and we were ready to start. We had to cancel practices. We put in six months of work into preparing the fields. We had a lot invested.”
Mitchell said the league was holding out hope it could play its summer season for as long as possible and it finally got to a point to where it felt like it was time to let the parents and sponsors know.
The next step was to figure out what it could do with donations and funds.
“The only thing that wasn’t done prior to the cancellation was hiring umpires,” Mitchell said. “We’d incurred every single expense. Financially it was problematic. We’ve got some stuff to sort through. We did offer a $30 credit and obviously there were people that were more upset than others, but we were just out of choices.”
Thankfully for the league, it didn’t have to cover a $10-per-kid cost for a lease agreement this summer with the Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department.
“The way I look at it, unfortunately the youth of Cooke County, they missed that time,” parks department Director Patrick McCage said. “However, due to the pandemic, our officials thought it would be the best and we followed suit of the health officials to keep the public in mind. I really felt bad for the two organizations, but also the kids that missed out.”
Previously, the league tried to have a fall league, but with the cancellation of the summer season, the goal is to attempt a fall league in a few months.
“First off, there’s a number of kids that leave our county to play fall ball in neighboring counties and our mission is to provide recreational baseball opportunities and when we have a chance to do that, we want to,” Mitchell said. “We were successful doing a fall league last year and it was well received by people that were in it and we’re hoping to expand on that this year.”
All age groups from 6-and-under to 14-and-under will be the target for the fall league with the hope of playing in early September. Registration will begin in August.
“Our league has been in operation since 1953 and we don’t want to be the first board to not offer baseball since then,” Mitchell said. “We’re highly motivated to put this league together for the fall and to have it for all the age brackets. We’ll start doing that stuff now so we’ll know what we are going to have. We’re hoping that we can do a draft fall league or a hybridization of a bring-your-own-team and the draft so as many kids as possible could play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.