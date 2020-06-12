It’s been nearly three months since the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County have opened its doors and the organization was finally able to do so at the beginning of June.
Closing on March 16, CEO Josh Chapman said they had been targeting June 1 for a while and despite all the hurdles needed to jump over, he felt that the time was right to get back to business.
“With all of the opening guidelines and the info being presented by the state, we figured we would have the ability to open then and if nothing else put together the processes and procedures to ensure compliance and allow us to everything we can to provide a safe environment for our kids,” Chapman said.
Chapman said opening has been difficult for a multitude of reasons.
“First off, everyone comes to work every day to support our kids and who needs us most, so to not be able to do that was hard,” Chapman said. “It was especially difficult because the reason we closed was an abundance of caution and to be safe and we’re a safe place for kids. It’s been challenging and very difficult.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County, located at 315 Denton St., serves about 174 kids daily on average and Chapman said they were following the local schools’ lead for reopening due to their similar size.
Chapman said the decision to close in March was difficult but needed.
“We wanted to hold out longer obviously, but at the end of the day, our first priority was to ensure our kids are safe and at that point in time, the numbers and the data that was coming in was suggesting we weren’t going to keep people safe,” Chapman said. “It was difficult, but we all remember the data that was shared. We’re talking about fatalities at a mass level and our job was to keep people safe.”
People were understanding of the closure and its intention of keeping everyone safe, according to Chapman.
During the shutdown, Chapman said the club did all it could to keep in touch and help its kids in any way possible.
“The whole continuum of life was changed, so not just the club, but not going to school or work or church,” Chapman said. “We were a part of that shutdown. We did call our kids and check on them and offered assistance in various ways whether that be homework or just needing to talk. Obviously we serve a lot of kids, we play a big role in the community and anytime you take those things away it’s going to create a challenge.”
Chapman said the goal for the Boys & Girls Clubs is always to serve the kids, but the process of opening again was never easy.
“This has been a very fluid situation,” Chapman said. “There were times we didn’t think we’d open until the fall and I think that’s been the biggest challenge. I give kudos to our amazing leadership team, our staff and our board for rolling up our sleeves and getting us to the point where we’re at today.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs also worked with Volunteers In Service to Others to provide a mobile food pantry, which Chapman said was an amazing partnership.
“Bekki [Jones] and her team were great partners,” Chapman said. “As soon as the need presented itself, we joined together and got to work. From a collaboration standpoint, it was great to pull our resources together and it was great thing for us to offer our facility to support those efforts. We made a difference.”
Jones said VISTO gave out over 79,000 pounds of food at the mobile pantry events.
Chapman said the club has fundamentally changed every part of its operation to abide by social distancing and sanitation protocols.
“It’s been a big undertaking and when I say every part of our operation, I mean everything from how we register kids,” Chapman said. “We do everything online. We’re communicating exclusively through email and we’re obviously doing temperature and medical assessments every day. Our cleaning efforts have ramped up. Everything that is touched whether it’s a pencil or a basketball or a keyboard, those things are sanitized.”
From a capacity standpoint, Chapman said they are doing about 20% of what the club was doing normally.
“From a guideline perspective, it’s a one-to-10 ratio,” Chapman said. “We also have to figure out what is required to get the job done. We don’t want to just succeed, so everything we want to do, we want to be great at it and we take pride in that.”
The club had to cancel its T-ball and softball program and is looking at doing sports in the fall. Communications for those programs are beginning to ramp up.
“Obviously, it’s a big one for us,” Chapman said. “Sports is a big component and stalwart of what we do. For us, it’s as much about learning fundamentals and skill development as learning to be a part of a team and sportsman ship are. Anytime we have that platform is important. Kids want to play ball and they were disappointed. We had to do what we had to do.”
As for when the capacity of the club can broaden, Chapman said there will be much thought put into the decision in the future.
“My running joke now is I’ve given up trying to forecast,” Chapman said. “It looks like we’ll be able to serve more sooner rather than later, but who knows what the future has in store. It’s our job to do as much as possible and have contingency plans in place regardless of what the world throws our way. We want to do that with tremendous care and great responsibility. If we don’t have plans in place, we don’t get to serve kids and that’s just not acceptable for us.”
