One of the Morton Museum of Cooke County’s two major fundraisers this year is coming up next week.
“An Evening of Extraordinary Bread and Butter” is set for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Santa Fe Depot Museum at 605 E. California St., and organizer Marsha Griggs said a host of specialty butters and breads were lined up for the occasion, with wine to be served as well.
“We’ll have 10 compounded butters and 18 different kinds of bread,” Griggs said Friday, March 6. “It’s a night of conversation and promotion of the Morton Museum and the Santa Fe Depot and to keep them open.”
Savory and sweet flavors will both be available, Griggs said, including garlic and herb, smoked paprika, bacon and chives, and pecan pie butter. The breads will be similarly varied and will be supplied by the bakery at Tom Thumb grocery store in Gainesville and Ravelin Bakery in Denton, she said.
“They’re all fresh. I go pick them up the day of the event,” Griggs said.
The bread and butter event was introduced in 2016 after a board member came up with the idea while wishing to try all the gourmet butters on display when she was shopping, according to archived Register reports. It took place again in 2017 and 2018, though Griggs said it didn’t happen last year due to a board member needing time for family responsibilities.
Wall displays at the Depot will also be up for attendees to look at during the fundraiser, Griggs said.
Tickets in advance are $15 for museum members or $20 for non-members; tickets at the door will be $25. Advance tickets are available from the Morton Museum’s website, www.mortonmuseum.org, or at the museum at 210 S. Dixon St. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
