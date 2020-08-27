From Gainesville Independent School District:
Gainesville ISD administration has been notified that two students at Gainesville High School and one student at Lee Intermediate have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to return to school for a minimum of 14 days. These students will receive instruction remotely until medical documentation has been provided allowing their safe return to school. The campus nurses are working with the families of these students regarding contact tracing.
The campuses will continue the protocol of sanitizing in between every class. All GHS & Lee students and staff have been following the CDC guidelines and will continue to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations of wearing masks, following sanitizing protocols and practicing social distancing.
The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the regular seasonal influenza and include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. Some have reported additional symptoms, such as a runny nose, sore throat, nausea, lethargy, lack of appetite, vomiting, and diarrhea.
GISD is continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed. Due to privacy laws, additional information about the confirmed positive individuals will not be released.
