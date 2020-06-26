Callisburg Volunteer Fire Department's Independence Day celebration this Saturday, June 27, is still a go.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order this morning, Friday, June 26, specifying that outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people must have the approval of local officials. The event had already received the approval of the Callisburg City Council, a spokesman told the Register this morning.
The Callisburg VFD Independence Day celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Parkhill Park, near Farm-to-Market Road 678 on County Road 164. All events will be by the baseball fields. Due to social distancing, the department said they will not have the usual children’s activities available.
Attendees may bring a lawn chair or blanket to watch a fireworks show scheduled to launch just after dark. The show is free, but the volunteer department does accept donations.
