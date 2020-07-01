A male Gainesville resident in his 30s has died days after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the pandemic coronavirus, the city of Gainesville announced Wednesday morning, July 1.
The man's death is the county's first to be linked to the coronavirus. He had underlying health issues, according to a city press release, and had tested positive "days prior."
"His condition declined rapidly," according to the release, and he'd been taken to North Texas Medical Center on June 30 by Cooke County EMS. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the release.
The city stated no other details would be released "out of respect for the family" and due to federal health information privacy requirements.
As of noon Tuesday, there were 32 active coronavirus cases among Cooke County residents, according to county officials. That total included seven cases among youth at the Gainesville State School reported over the weekend. Of the 32, half were among city of Gainesville residents, a breakdown provided by county officials indicated. Seven cases were of people in their 30s.
City officials advise residents to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for limiting the spread of the coronavirus. Guidelines include frequent hand washing, disinfecting and cleaning frequently touched surfaces, covering coughs and sneezes, practicing social distancing by keeping six feet away from people not in your own household, staying home when you feel sick, covering your mouth and nose with a face covering when distancing isn't feasible and remaining alert for symptoms of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a novel coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
The coronavirus is not the same as common coronaviruses that cause mild illnesses like the common cold, city officials noted. There is no vaccine for the novel coronavirus and it's mainly spread from contact between people through respiratory droplets, officials said.
