Cooke County commissioners voted 4-1 on Monday morning, Aug. 17, to leave the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument where it stands on Cooke County Courthouse grounds. Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley opposed.
Commissioners discussed potential action on the monument during a 10 a.m. meeting Monday, Aug. 17. Several members of the public spoke for or against relocating the monument.
Earlier this month, Brinkley said he would recommend calling for a referendum on whether the monument should be removed to get a feel for what the “silent majority” thinks.
"I still think the nonbinding referendum is the best way to go," Brinkley said Monday morning, Aug. 17.
The Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument is a 30-foot-tall stone monument placed on courthouse grounds in October 1911.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
