Cooke County officials have announced that county residents who are eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19 can register to receive their first dose of vaccine through a Tarrant County vaccination hub.
A message from Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley posted to the county's pandemic information page on Facebook states "we are adding another option for our citizens to be vaccinated through a centralized vaccination center for groups designated as Phase 1A and 1B."
Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities are designated as members of phase 1A, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services website. Anyone over 65 or with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19 is in phase 1B.
Those who are eligible for vaccine can register online at https://www.tarrantcounty.com/en/public-health/disease-control---prevention/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine.html to receive one through Tarrant County's vaccination hub, according to the county's social media post.
Brinkley asked those who aren't in phase 1A or 1B to "please be patient. The State will roll out additional groups in the coming weeks and months ahead. We expect regular vaccine shipments going forward."
Those who do qualify and sign up through Tarrant County will receive a confirmation of registration. Once that happens, "it may be some time before you receive your scheduled appointment time as this is based on availability of vaccines as well as prioritization policies," Brinkley advised in the post.
He also recommended that people be prepared to stand in line for their appointment, or if standing for an extended time isn't possible, to go to the front of the line and let screeners know so they can make accommodations.
"Some lines are outside to aid social distancing and further assure client safety," Brinkley added. "Please dress appropriately."
