The following early voting results include ballots received by mail during the early voting period. All results are unofficial until canvassed.

REPUBLICAN RUNOFFS

U.S. Representative, district 13

Ronny Jackson - 688

Josh Winegarner - 605

2nd Court of Appeals District 7

Elizabeth Beach - 430

Brian Walker - 760

DEMOCRATIC RUNOFFS

U.S. Senator

Royce West - 109

Mary (MJ) Hegar  - 143

U.S. Representative, district 13

Gus Trujillo - 154

Greg Sagan - 89

Railroad Commissioner

Chrysta Castaneda - 174

Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo - 68

