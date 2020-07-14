The following early voting results include ballots received by mail during the early voting period. All results are unofficial until canvassed.
REPUBLICAN RUNOFFS
U.S. Representative, district 13
Ronny Jackson - 688
Josh Winegarner - 605
2nd Court of Appeals District 7
Elizabeth Beach - 430
Brian Walker - 760
DEMOCRATIC RUNOFFS
U.S. Senator
Royce West - 109
Mary (MJ) Hegar - 143
U.S. Representative, district 13
Gus Trujillo - 154
Greg Sagan - 89
Railroad Commissioner
Chrysta Castaneda - 174
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo - 68
