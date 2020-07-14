logo BREAKING NEWS.jpg

The following results include ballots received by mail through Election Day as well as voting in person on Election Day and during the early voting period. All results are unofficial until canvassed.

REPUBLICAN RUNOFFS

U.S. Representative, district 13

Ronny Jackson 1,649

Josh Winegarner 1,353

2nd Court of Appeals District 7

Elizabeth Beach 954

Brian Walker 1,772

DEMOCRATIC RUNOFFS

U.S. Senator

Royce West 162

Mary (MJ) Hegar 244

U.S. Representative, district 13

Gus Trujillo 249

Greg Sagan 142

Railroad Commissioner

Chrysta Castaneda 277

Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo 113

Source: Cooke County Clerk’s office unofficial (preliminary) election results. Results have not yet been canvassed.

