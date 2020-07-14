The following results include ballots received by mail through Election Day as well as voting in person on Election Day and during the early voting period. All results are unofficial until canvassed.
REPUBLICAN RUNOFFS
U.S. Representative, district 13
Ronny Jackson 1,649
Josh Winegarner 1,353
2nd Court of Appeals District 7
Elizabeth Beach 954
Brian Walker 1,772
DEMOCRATIC RUNOFFS
U.S. Senator
Royce West 162
Mary (MJ) Hegar 244
U.S. Representative, district 13
Gus Trujillo 249
Greg Sagan 142
Railroad Commissioner
Chrysta Castaneda 277
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo 113
Source: Cooke County Clerk’s office unofficial (preliminary) election results. Results have not yet been canvassed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.