Gainesville's JV and varsity football teams won't be playing games for a couple of weeks.
On Thursday, Sept. 10, Gainesville Independent School District received information that a Gainesville High School football player had received a lab-confirmed positive test for the coronavirus, according to a GISD press release. The positive result required the quarantine of both the junior varsity and varsity football teams effective immediately.
The JV football game scheduled Thursday evening at Aubrey was canceled and the varisty football game scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11, has also been canceled, according to the release.
Tickets which were purchased online will be refunded, the district indicated.
Because of how long students will need to remain quarantined, the JV and varsity games scheduled against Van Alstyne on Sept. 17-18 have also been canceled.
The Leopards will return to the regular schedule the week of homecoming.
The district's COVID-19 case dashboard shows three high school students have tested positive for the pandemic virus as of Thursday and 29 students are quarantined due to either a positive test or exposure.
Close contact, or exposure, is defined as being directly exposed to infectious secretions such as being coughed on while not wearing a mask or face shield or being within six feet for a cumulative duration of 15 minutes while not wearing a mask or face shield at any time in the past 14 days at the same time the person infected was contagious.
Someone is considered contagious beginning 48 hours before symptoms appear.
Exposures are reported to the school district either by a parent or by Cooke County Emergency Management as a result of contact tracing, according to information provided by GISD.
