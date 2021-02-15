Gainesville Independent School District will declare Tuesday and Wednesday snow days, according to the district spokeswoman.
The school district had previously announced it would treat Feb. 16-17 as virtual learning days.
"Due to the unforeseen extended power outages throughout our community, GISD will transition from virtual learning on Tuesday and Wednesday to traditional 'snow days,'” a statement from GISD Director of Communications Leslie Crutsinger read. "Students will not be required to do any virtual instruction. In addition, GISD staff will not be required to work on these days.
"Another winter storm is expected to arrive late Tuesday and into Wednesday. Therefore, it is unclear as to whether additional snow days, virtual instruction, or regular in-person instruction will take place on Thursday and Friday," Crutsinger added. "We will continue to monitor the conditions and will send another update on Tuesday by 4pm.
"A determination will be made at a later date as to whether these missed instruction days will need to be made up on our scheduled bad weather days which are built into our calendar in the spring."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.