Ahead of the U.S. House of Representatives’ vote Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump, Cooke County’s GOP chairman called for unity and the local Democratic Party chairman called for accountability.
A majority of the U.S. House voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, the Associated Press reported. The House vote on an article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection was still underway Wednesday afternoon, but the Democratic-led House had secured enough votes to impeach Trump. Some Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach the president.
Trump is the first American president to be impeached twice, according to the AP.
On Tuesday night before the House vote, County Republican Party Chariman Chris McNamara lamented what he called Congress’s “very divisive actions” in pursuing the president’s removal.
“I don’t think it is in the best interest of the country,” McNamara said of efforts to remove Trump from office. “...Right now what this country needs is to come together and heal. We are so much better when we are united.”
“I wish Congress would concentrate on helping Americans and not tearing us apart,” McNamara added.
At a rally a week before Wednesday’s debate on impeaching Trump, the president encouraged supporters to “fight like hell” against election results, the AP reported. Then a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and five people died, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.
“The actions of inciting the people at his rally to march to the Capitol,” as well as Trump’s words and those of other speakers at the rally, “directly led to what amounts to an insurrection,” Cooke County Democratic Party Chairman John Angus said.
“If we allow people, including President Trump, to commit an act of sedition with no consequences forthcoming we will be sending a signal that these actions are OK.”
Trump has taken no responsibility for the riot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.