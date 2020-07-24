Police say a 32-year-old Gainesville man has died after he was shot late Thursday evening, July 23.
Darrius Lee Flowers was at North Texas Medical Center when he succumbed to gunshot injuries he sustained during an altercation in the 1700 block of Rice Avenue, according to a press release from Gainesville Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the area for a shots fired call at 7:46 p.m. Thursday, according to the release. Officers learned while en route that someone had been shot. Officers were also dispatched to NTMC, 1900 Hospital Blvd., after being informed that multiple injured people had been taken there in a private vehicle.
Based on a preliminary investigation, officers believe a 31-year-old Gainesville woman and her 25-year-old ex-boyfriend, also of Gainesville, had been arguing throughout the day, and at some point the woman's father, a 58-year-old Gainesville man; Flowers; and a third Gainesville man, 33, drove to the Rice Avenue location to confront the ex-boyfriend.
Weapons were drawn and multiple shots fired during the confrontation, according to police. Flowers and the woman's father were shot, then taken to the hospital.
The woman's father was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his shoulder and neck, according to police.
The ex-boyfriend has been identified and is cooperating with investigators, the release stated.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling 940-668-7777 or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.
This report will be updated.
