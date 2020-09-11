Authorities say a driver from Paris, Texas, was killed in a crash late Friday morning, Sept. 11, on U.S. 82 between Oak Ridge and Whitesboro.
Texas Department of Public Safety officers were called to a crash on U.S. 82 near County Road 107 at 10:56 a.m. Friday, DPS Sgt. Mark Tackett said. There, authorities discovered a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup pulling a 16-foot enclosed trailer had been driving eastbound on the highway when it went off the roadway, into the center median and across the westbound lanes into a pasture.
The pickup struck a utility pole in the pasture. The driver, 67-year-old James Hill, was transported to North Texas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:01 p.m., Tackett said.
It's unclear why the pickup left the roadway, he said. "We're not sure if he had a medical condition or not."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.