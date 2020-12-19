State Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, won heavily in Cooke County once all votes were counted from the Texas Senate District 30 runoff today, Election Day.
Totals including early and Election Day votes are as follows:
Drew Springer - 3,772
Shelley Luther - 1,205
A total of 4,984 ballots were cast for 18% turnout in the county. Cooke County has 27,554 registered voters as of Dec. 19.
Springer and Shelley Luther, of Pilot Point, were in the runoff election after being the top two vote-getters out of six in a special election in September to decide who would fill the seat being vacated by state Sen. Pat Fallon.
Springer also held a strong lead across SD-30, leading by more than 8,000 votes as of 8:55 p.m. with 78% of precincts reporting, according to the Texas Secretary of State's office. That was out of more than 52,000 votes whose results had been reported then.
