North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville announced today, Tuesday, Jan. 5, that 300 doses it has received of the Moderna Inc. vaccine for COVID-19 are all set aside for inoculating frontline healthcare workers.
Healthcare workers who care for COVID-19 patients have been designated by the state of Texas to be first in line for vaccines against the pandemic viral disease, according to information distributed by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
NTMC will begin administering the 300 doses today to frontline medical workers.
"When we receive additional vaccine, we will release a notice through the local media advising of its availability and how to obtain it," the hospital stated in a press release.
"TXDSHS does not provide guidance on when we will receive additional vaccine or how much we will receive until the day before it arrives," the release went on to state. "Therefore, we cannot take appointments for the vaccine at this time. Once again, we will advise when we have additional vaccine. Until then, please be patient as we wait for additional allocations."
The hospital has been "inundated" with calls from the public regarding the vaccine, according to hospital spokeswoman Kristi Rigsby.
NTMC's allotment is the second batch to be distributed in the county. Family 1st Care clinic in Gainesville received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine the week of Christmas. Those doses were also reserved for frontline healthcare workers, per state guidelines.
