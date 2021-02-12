...HISTORIC WINTER STORM POISED TO IMPACT THE REGION SUNDAY AND MONDAY...
Impacts will begin as early as Saturday morning with patchy freezing drizzle developing late tonight into Saturday morning, which will lead to a light glaze of ice in some locations. After a brief break in precipitation on Saturday, conditions will begin to deteriorate late Saturday evening, with precipitation transitioning from a sleet and freezing rain mix to all snow by Sunday. The heaviest snow can be expected on Sunday and Monday.
High winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow with wind chills falling to below zero by late Sunday. Snow will come to an end during the day Monday, but extremely cold temperatures will persist through mid-week. The heavy snow and forecast long duration of extremely cold temperatures will likely lead to major stress on the region's infrastructure as well as crippling travel for several days.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Strong winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility to less than one mile at times. Wind chill factors below zero are forecast on Sunday, continuing into Monday and Tuesday.
* WHERE...Much of North and Central Texas.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be dangerous. Hazardous conditions will persist for several days given the expected prolonged duration of extremely cold temperatures. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is highly discouraged on Sunday and Monday. If you must travel, keep tools necessary for survival in extreme cold in your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org.
