Ray Sappington has won the race for Cooke County Sheriff on the Republican Party primary ballot, Election Day results show.
Results were posted shortly after 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Results are not official until canvassed.
Preliminary totals including early voting and most Election Day ballots showed Sappington received 4,284 votes to incumbent Sheriff Terry Gilbert's 4,224 votes.
Some Election Day provisional ballots remained to be counted, Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley told the Register.
Preliminary results also showed 235th District Judge Janelle M. Haverkamp retaining her seat.
She received 4,559 votes to challenger Kyle Kemp's 4,006, according to the preliminary totals.
Incumbent Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Hollowell retained his seat by a margin of several hundred votes over each of his two challengers, Dwayne Arterbury and Horace Jeffcoat Jr.
Adam P. Arendt defeated incumbent Precinct 3 Commissioner John Klement by nearly 300 votes.
Mark Westbrook won the race for Precinct 1 Constable, receiving 2,036 votes to Darla Barr's 1,586, according to the preliminary election night totals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.