Early vote tallies from Cooke County in today's Texas Senate District 30 special runoff election are as follows:
Drew Springer - 1,635
Shelley Luther - 601
A total of 2,240 ballots were cast early for 8% turnout during early voting in Cooke County. Of those, 583 were cast by mail.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. Votes cast today, Election Day, have yet to be counted.
SD-30 covers Cooke, Montague, Grayson, Archer, Clay, Erath, Jack, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young counties. It also covers parts of Collin and Denton counties.
