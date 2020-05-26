Texas state parks will start taking new reservations Wednesday for overnight camping, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced today, Tuesday, May 26.
Reservations will be permitted for campers arriving June 1 through Sept. 7, according to a TPWD press release. Some limits will be instituted at individual parks in keeping with precautions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors for either day use or overnight camping still need to reserve passes in advance through the state parks reservation system.
Reservations can be made online at www.texasstateparks.org or by calling 512-389-8900. Annual state park pass holders will have their fees waived during the reservation process, a TPWD spokeswoman previously said.
Visitors are also still advised to wear face coverings, bring a supply of hand sanitizer, stay 6 feet from people outside their own household and refrain from gathering socially in groups greater than five people.
Headquarters, visitor centers and nature centers remain closed and equipment rentals and interpretive programs are still suspended.
Visitor capacity at the Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park in Cooke County is limited to 162 vehicles a day due to the pandemic, Superintendent Greg Waller said early this month. For other updates, check the park’s Facebook page or call the park office at 940-637-2294.
Campsite capacity will be added on top of the park's day use capacity, Waller previously said. The state park system's website shows Johnson Branch has 104 campsites with electricity and 70 primitive camping sites. It's not immediately clear how many of the campsites will be available under state pandemic-related limits.
Johnson Branch State Park is located off Farm-to-Market Road 3002, southeast of Valley View.
