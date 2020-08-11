Gainesville State School isn’t out of the woods just yet. Another staffer has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Texas Juvenile Justice Department spokesman Brian Sweany.
The staffer, he said, tested positive for the pandemic virus Monday afternoon, Aug. 10. However, the employee has not been at the secured juvenile detention facility since July 24 which means testing and quarantines are not necessary for other staff or students, according to Sweany.
Coronavirus symptoms typically appear within 14 days of exposure, according to health officials.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 11, the staff member was “resting at home and doing well,” Sweany said.
Gainesville State School has 107 incarcerated youth and 257 employees.
Since the start of the pandemic, the state facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678 had had 10 employees test positive for the coronavirus. Everyone besides the newly quarantined staffer has recovered.
A total of 13 youth have also tested positive since the pandemic, according to archived Register reports. They have all recovered.
Through Monday, Aug. 10, there were 28 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally county officials released Tuesday. Five fatalities were previously reported. A total of 237 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
Cathy Lloyd, administrative assistant with the Cooke County Judge’s Office, said Tuesday afternoon that there was only one county resident hospitalized to her knowledge.
As of press time Tuesday, there were 5,130, 784 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 164,603 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 514,566 reported cases and 9,400 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
