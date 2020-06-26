Summer Sounds is a go.
City Manager Barry Sullivan said Friday morning that the outdoor concert set for tonight, Friday, June 26, is moving forward as planned.
The Register had inquired whether there would be any changes to the event following an announcement this morning from Gov. Greg Abbott's office that outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people would now require the explicit approval of local officials.
The governor's order comes as the state is experiencing a rapid increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
The season's first Summer Sounds concert kicks off at 6:15 p.m. with Dakota taking the stage on the southwest corner of the Cooke County Courthouse square. Blackout Betty is slated to take over at 7:30 p.m. and Time Machine, the evening’s headliner, starts at 9 p.m.
Gainesville Area of Commerce Executive Director Morgan Tobias said the chamber is encouraging people to stay home if they feel sick or have been around somebody that has been sick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.