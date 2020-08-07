The Gainesville State School no longer has any active cases of the coronavirus, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department announced.
TJJD spokesman Brian Sweany said late Thursday, Aug. 6, that the last person to test positive for the pandemic virus was a man who works on the education staff. His positive result came in July 23 and before that, he had last been on campus July 14, the Register previously reported.
Nine employees including the education staffer had tested positive since May. A total of 13 youth have also tested positive since the pandemic, according to archived Register reports. They have all recovered.
Through Thursday, Aug. 6, there were 31 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally county officials released Friday. Five fatalities were previously reported. A total of 231 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
As of noon Friday, there were 4,895,868 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 160,255 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 484,259 reported cases and 8,571 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
