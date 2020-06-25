A juvenile at the Gainesville State School has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department announced this evening.
The youth tested positive today, Thursday, June 25, and is the first juvenile case at the facility. The male juvenile is in medical quarantine and being treated at the state school, according to a TJJD press release.
One staffer at the Gainesville facility had tested positive in May but was on the road to recovery, the Register reported early this month. The TJJD stated in today's press release that a second youth development coach at the Gainesville juvenile facility tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday, June 24.
The facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678 has 116 incarcerated youth and 257 employees, according to a previous Register report.
