One major part of the roadwork on Gainesville’s west side is almost complete. “The FM 51 bridge (in front of the Frank Buck Zoo) is in the final work on the sidewalks and then it will be substantially completed. Interstate 35 is in phase 2, which is working on the area near FM 1306. The next work after that would be rebuilding the middle main lanes in other areas of the project once the new frontage roads are finished,” according to TxDOT Supervisor Colby Shelton.
