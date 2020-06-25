Joshua “Josh” Brinkley is no longer the mayor of Valley View.
Brinkley read his letter of resignation during a meeting with the city’s board of aldermen Thursday, June 18.
“Effective immediately, I have decided to step down as mayor of Valley View in order to focus on personal matters,” his letter dated June 17 states. “I have appreciated the opportunity to serve, and I look forward to seeing Valley View continue to prosper.”
City Secretary Lynn Hillis said Brinkley’s resignation was discussed in closed session. When the board reconvened in open session, he read his letter.
Mayor Pro Tem John Fortenberry will be serving as the mayor in the interim, she said.
Brinkley’s resignation came just two days after he bailed out of the Cooke County Jail on multiple felony charges.
He was booked in on five felonies — three forgery charges and two tampering with a government document or record charges — following an indictment by the Cooke County Grand Jury.
Brinkley was indicted on six charges — four forgery and two tampering — according to records filed in the Cooke County District Clerk’s Office.
All charges are third-degree felonies except for one of the tampering charges, which is a second-degree felony. If convicted of that charge, Brinkley could face up to 20 years in prison. A third-degree felony’s punishment range is two to 10 years.
Brinkley is accused of forging signatures “on an agreed judgment and/or confidential settlement agreement,” according to an indictment for four of the charges. An indictment for two of his forgery charges shows he also forged signatures on oil and gas lease documents.
That was Brinkley’s second time to be booked in to the Cooke County Jail. He spent a night at the jail in February on a forgery charge. Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said the bond was sufficient on the original arrest so he was not booked in again on that charge, according to a previous report by the Register.
The Valley View resident has also been booked in to the Denton County Jail twice — June 12 and Feb. 21 — on charges of tampering with a government record. Capt. Orlando “Hino” Hinojosa with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office said both those charges are state jail felonies.
The next regular aldermen meeting is slated for 6 p.m. July 23. Hillis said that’s when discussion on filling Brinkley’s position is expected to take place.
Brinkley had been mayor of the southern Cooke County community since 2017. His term was set to expire in May, according to Hillis.
