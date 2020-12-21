Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley has thrown his hat into the ring for the upcoming Texas House District 68 race.
Brinkley made the announcement on social media and via press release Sunday afternoon, Dec. 20.
The HD-68 seat is held by Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster. However, Springer was elected to the Texas Senate District 30 seat in a special election runoff Saturday, Dec. 19, beating his opponent Shelley Luther of Pilot Point.
Springer is expected to turn in his resignation for his current post soon, creating a vacancy for HD-68 and another special election.
As of press time, Gov. Greg Abbott had not announced when the HD-68 election would be, according to Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison.
Brinkley’s candidacy will also prompt him to resign as county judge under the state’s resign-to-run law, according to his press release.
“Even though my announcement triggers the ‘resign to run’ law, under the Texas Constitution I will continue to fulfill the duties of county judge, as a holdover officeholder, until Commissioners’ Court makes a decision on filling the vacancy,” Brinkley said.
Brinkley is in the middle of his second term as county judge.
Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, inside the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St., and it’s at that meeting, Brinkley said, that there will probably be some discussion on how best to proceed.
This isn’t the first time Brinkley has toyed with the idea of seeking higher office. In October 2019, he considered a run for U.S. Congress when he formed an exploratory committee to possibly seek the Texas 13th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Clarendon, announced he was not seeking reelection, according to Register archives.
Before he was elected as county judge, Brinkley served as Precinct 4 justice of the peace for six years.
“As a local elected official for over 10 years, I know it is vital that we give property taxpayers relief, keep businesses open and protect jobs, deliver broadband internet to rural Texans who need equal access to health care and education, and protect water resources vital to agriculture,” said Brinkley in the press release. “I would like to thank Senator-elect Springer for his success in representing our area. I look forward to working with him as our new state senator, and will be a common sense, conservative leader for rural Texas.”
Brinkley is a board member of the Texas Association of Counties and the National Association of Counties. He also served as the vice-chair of the Rural Action Caucus and vice-chair of the Ag and Rural Affairs Policy Committee with the National Association of Counties.
Brinkley holds a degree in political science from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctorate from Oklahoma City University School of Law. Brinkley is a fifth-generation Cooke County resident. He and his wife, Katie, live in the Mountain Springs area.
