Republican Women to host Burgess March 2
Cooke County's representative in Congress will speak to the Cooke County Republican Women March 2 at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall in Gainesville.
After nearly three decades practicing medicine in North Texas, Dr. Burgess was elected to represent the 26th District in the U. S. House of Representatives. Cooke County is once again part of his district.
He serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee, Rules Committee, and Budget Committee.
The meeting starts at starting at 7 p.m. It is open to the public, including students. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Dianne Helms at 940-368-0007 or visit www.cookegop.com/ccrw for updates.
