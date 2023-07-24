Congressman Michael C. Burgess will speak to the Cooke County Republican Women on Thursday, Aug. 3. The meeting will be held at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall in Gainesville starting at 7 p.m.
After nearly three decades practicing medicine in North Texas, Burgess was elected as a Republican to represent the constituents of the 26th District in the U. S. House of Representatives. As a result of redistricting, Cooke County is once again part of his district. He serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee, Rules Committee and Budget Committee.
The meeting is open to the public, including students. Refreshments will be provided.
For more information, contact Dianne Helms, 940-368-0007. Follow Cooke County Republican Women on Facebook and visit www.cookegop.com/ccrw for updates.
