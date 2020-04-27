Two burglaries reported to law enforcement this past weekend are under investigation, Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said Monday, April 27.
Around 4:44 p.m. Sunday, April 26, police responded to a burglary call in the 700 block of Ritchey Street, according to police reports.
The residents of the home reported to police that an unknown person or persons pried open a sealed window. The home was reportedly ransacked, McClinton said. The alleged victims are looking to determine what, if anything, was taken.
Earlier that day, police responded to an alarm call at Bealls department store, 1008 E. U.S. 82.
On arrival — around 5 a.m. — police determined someone had broken the front glass door of the store to gain entry.
Once inside, the suspect or suspects shattered a display case containing watches.
“The number and value of items taken are pending an inventory,” McClinton said.
No suspects had been identified as Monday afternoon.
