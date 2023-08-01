An outdoor burn ban could be in place in Cooke County by week's end, due to the recent heat wave and persistent dry conditions.
Cooke County Fire Marshal Ray Fletcher told the Register Tuesday that he will ask the county commissioners court to enact a ban at a special public hearing Friday at 10 a.m. at the county courthouse in downtown Gainesville.
"We could do it before, in an emergency capacity, if we thought we needed it and then run it through court on Friday also," Fletcher said.
Rainfall locally has been minimal this summer, after a relatively wet winter and spring. Complicating matters is the heat wave that has settled in over much of Texas, forcing temperatures over 100 degrees daily and no rain or cloud cover. The next chance for local rain is the middle of next week, when daytime temperatures are forecast to dip into the mid-90s.
Residents should avoid burning anything outside, especially near buildings or open fields, and stay inside if possible until temperatures start to drop next week.
