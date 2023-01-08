AUSTIN — Next week nearly 200 Texas lawmakers will gather in Austin for the start of the 88th Legislative Session.
Over 140 days, state elected officials will debate the merits of proposed bills, form coalitions where possible and ultimately pass a budget that will propel the state through the next two years.
Laws passed by state legislators have a big impact on everyday lives, said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston.
“There will be hundreds of policy changes that will affect Texans' lives - that's the big picture. The smaller, more narrow picture is that there are major fights brewing in the state about how to use the $27 billion surplus, so some of that money could end up in the pockets of Texans,” he said.
Rottinghaus added that this upcoming session is also gearing up to include a series of cultural battles on issues including abortion, transgender rights and what is taught in schools, all of which have real, everyday impacts on many Texans.
“Hundreds, maybe even close to a thousand different policy changes may have implications for what people do, or the kind of things that they have in their lives,” he said.
LEGISLATIVE BREAKDOWN
The Legislature is the lawmaking body of Texas, made up of 150 House members and 31 Senate members.
For the 88th session, Republicans control both chambers with about 57% of the House and 61% of the Senate.
Republicans also hold the most powerful positions in the state’s lawmaking process including governor and lieutenant governor — each elected by voters in November.
With a majority in the House, Republican Speaker of the House Dade Phelan is also expected to be re-elected for a second term.
Session is held every two years for 140 days, barring the exception that the governor can call a special session not to exceed 30 days on a narrow set of subjects any time outside of session. Texas lawmakers returned to Austin three additional times following the last regular session to address more issues.
Natasha Altema McNeely, an associate professor in political science at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, said in her years of teaching students she has found that many believe the process of passing laws is relatively quick, but that is not often the case.
During the 87th regular session, roughly 10,000 bills were filed, but about 660 became law.
“Many members of the public not only here in the state of Texas, but across the country may assume that the legislative process at the state and federal level occurs quickly,” McNeely said. “There are times when a bill becomes a law quickly, for example, providing funding to states that are affected by natural disasters. However, it is important to note that overall the lawmaking process can, and does, take a long time.”
Rottinghaus added that the budget process is often misunderstood. Since lawmakers only meet every two years, they are setting a budget based on future predictions. They are also setting laws that, generally speaking, will remain in place for two years before the next legislature convenes to make any changes.
“The state has to put its priorities into place now for the things that will happen in the next two years,” Rottinghaus said. “That means they have to carefully consider where they think the state is going to be financially and what they think the biggest problems will be in the future.”
WHAT EXPERTS ARE FOCUSED ON
McNeely said the two main issues she is following are policies and actions related to immigration and education.
“Not only have these issues been important nationally, but the state legislature and Texas governor have taken action related to both policies in recent years. As a result, many Texans have been – and will continue to be – affected by policies passed by the state legislature in the context of immigration and education,” she said.
Rottinghaus said he is most curious to see how lawmakers handle the $27 billion surplus.
In November, members of the state Texas Legislative Budget Board voted to cap the amount of the surplus lawmakers can use this session, but they will still have about $131 billion total to allocate.
Rottinghaus said sometimes when there is so much money it is even more difficult to make a decision as every interest group wants a piece of the pie.
“The state government has a lot of control over the policy issues that people care a lot about – like policing and education,” he said. “Those are big issues where people are most concerned about and the last election was fought over.”
Additionally, Rottinghaus said he will be paying attention to how legislators tackle property taxes. Republicans have been vocal on their desire to use the surplus to buy down property taxes. With the budget cap, that may be difficult, so Rottinghaus said he will be watching to see how significant and in what form relief takes place.
What lawmakers do with the surplus is important because it is directly tied to Texans’ taxes, he added.
“Most of the taxes that people pay are paid at the local level, and the state has control over what those rates look like and how much people pay,” Rottinghaus said “At the bottom of all of that is basically an economic question – how much we pay in taxes will be decided in 140 days.”
The 88th Legislative Session is set to convene on Jan. 10.
