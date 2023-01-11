Old Tyme Radio Show will showcase the talents of community members this weekend at Butterfield Stage.
Actors create the atmosphere of a radio studio in the 1930’s through 40’s as they perform shows in the style of the time.
“We built the stage to look like a radio station and allowed the actors to dress up in those types of clothes,” said the director, Jace Bridwell. “I wanted to take it and put as much into it as I can.”
The cast includes about a dozen people in various roles.
“We will have live singing for the first time on the radio show by James Dietz, who will be performing two songs,” said Bridwell. “And we have our foley, Renea Stephens, who does the live sounds in the script like door slams, banging and anything that needs a sound, she does live with her table full of gadgets.”
This year also includes two special guests to the Butterfield Stage. One of which is Jennifer Savidge, who moved to Gainesville after being in various films and tv shows, including playing Nurse Lucy Papandrao on “St. Elsewhere.” The other is Corey Hardin, who is President of the Gainesville ISD School Board and has performed at Butterfield in the past..
Two radio show scripts will be performed.
One is an episode of “The Adventures of Philip Marlowe: Private Detective,” titled “Red Wind,” which first premiered on June 17, 1947. The title character will be played by Terry Colquitt.
“Detective Philip Marlowe goes on adventures investigating crimes,” said Bridwell. “It’s an investigative script with a mystery that is able to incorporate the audience as well.”
Bridwell will also be making his debut as a playwright with the second script, “13th Is On Friday,” which is a mystery about the Butterfield Theatre.
“It’s about six friends who investigate Butterfield Theatre. The story is that 20 years ago on a Friday, January 13th, 20 years ago, there was a murderer that that murdered five kids,” explained Bridwell. “One of the kids in the story wants to investigate it… so they find their way inside Butterfield exactly 20 years from when the murders took place.”
Performances are Jan. 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available for purchase at butterfieldstage.org or by calling the box office at 940-665-1284.
