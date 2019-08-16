Butterfield Stage Players is hosting musical duo Bliss Hippy for its Artist Showcase coming up next week.
The annual event celebrating visual and performing arts begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the community playhouse at 201 S. Denton St. As Bliss Hippy, Richard and Maureen Hall have released four albums and will be in Gainesville as part of their cross-country tour, according to a Butterfield press release.
Their website describes their music as “the perfect balance between meaningful socially conscious messages and hilarious commentaries on life.” The husband and wife won two awards in the Great American Song Contest in 2014 and launched their first national tour that year, according to the release. Hailing from Missouri, they have played a number of regional shows and folk music gatherings.
Artwork by local resident Galen Camp will be on display, as well.
Admission to the Artist Showcase is free and wine and food will be provided, according to the release. For more information, visit www.butterfieldstage.org or call 940-665-8152.
