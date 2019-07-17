A young Robin Hood and his merry band of outlaws will ambush the main stage at Butterfield Stage Players on Friday, July 26, to present this summer’s youth production directed by Shannon Rivoire.
“The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood” takes a Monty Python-like approach to the story of the classic English folk hero, according to a Butterfield press release. Robin, played by Charlie Neeley, and Maid Marian, played by Jazlynna Bergeron, romp through the forest doing their good deeds with their usual hijinks. But this time around, the legend encounters a damsel in distress who’s oddly obsessed with skin conditions; an ever-scheming sheriff, played by Brady Tyler, who would rather bowl a strike than hit a bull’s-eye; a gold-hoarding monarch wannabe played by Tom Huston; and a good-natured “Town’s Guy,” played by Yanna Galano, who manages to make his way into every scene, whether he belongs there or not.
The production opens at 7:30 p.m. next Friday with additional performances at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, and on Aug. 2-3. Matinee performances will be 2:30 p.m. July 27, 28, Aug. 3 and 4.
Butterfield is at 201 S. Denton St. in Gainesville. Tickets are $10 for general admission or $5 for ages 10 and under. More information are available at www.butterfieldstage.org or by calling the box office at 940-665-1284.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.